Brian C. Srmek, beloved Husband of Veronica (nee Guajardo). Loving Son of Joan Srmek (nee Guidish) and the late George Srmek. Cherished Son-in-Law of Angel Guajardo and the late Erendida Guajardo. Dear Brother of Denice (Timothy) Gaffney and Bret (Darlene) Srmek. Brother-in-Law of Karla Guajardo. Fond Uncle of Cylia, Reese, Adrian, Emilie, Gavin, and Grant. Funeral Service will be held Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 AM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th st. just west of Harlem). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 PM to 9 PM. Condolences may be sent to Brian's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019