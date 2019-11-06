|
|
CANFIELD
Brian Canfield 90, of Manteno. Dear son of the late John & the late Geneva nee Quinn Canfield; loving husband of Mary Kathleen nee Brandl Canfield of Manteno; devoted father of Greg (Pam) Canfield of Downer's Grove, Chief Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force Retired Mark (Rhonda) Canfield of Colorado Springs, CO Michael Canfield of Manteno, and Therese Canfield of Stanford, CT; and six grandchildren, Nicholas Canfield, Staff Sergeant of the United States Air Force Brandon Canfield, Jeremy Canfield, Ryan Canfield, Nolan Canfield, and Aiden Canfield.
Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials to the Illinois Veteran's Home at Manteno.
Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Info. 815.932.1214 www.clancygernon.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019