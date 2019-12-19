Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian D. Peck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian D. Peck Obituary
Suddenly, age 20. Loving son of Steve and Karen (nee Bennett), dearest brother and best friend to Colin. Beloved grandson of William and the late Lynn Bennett and Joan and the late Donald Peck. Kind, loving and humble nephew and cousin to many. Cherished friend to all from Cardinal Bernadin, Providence Catholic and The University of Wisconsin Madison. Brian was an accomplished musician and deans honor student who had a passion for improving the quality of life for others. He was looking forward to his summer internship at Medtronic as a biomedical engineer. Those who knew Brian, even just a little, lost a precious gift in their lives. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -