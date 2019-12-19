|
Suddenly, age 20. Loving son of Steve and Karen (nee Bennett), dearest brother and best friend to Colin. Beloved grandson of William and the late Lynn Bennett and Joan and the late Donald Peck. Kind, loving and humble nephew and cousin to many. Cherished friend to all from Cardinal Bernadin, Providence Catholic and The University of Wisconsin Madison. Brian was an accomplished musician and deans honor student who had a passion for improving the quality of life for others. He was looking forward to his summer internship at Medtronic as a biomedical engineer. Those who knew Brian, even just a little, lost a precious gift in their lives. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019