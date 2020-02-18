|
|
Dunne, Brian
Brian Dunne, longtime Chicago resident, Lincoln Park High School '86 and Bennington College '90 alumnus, died unexpectedly on Feb 8, 2020 at age 50. Brian is survived by his wife Sara, his children Samuel and Madeline Dunne, his brother Joseph(Jennifer)Dunne, and his parents Richard and the late Nancy Feys Dunne. He was a devoted father, enjoyed music and art, and was an avid guitar player. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him. A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb.22nd,at 3:00pm at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W. Granville at Glenwood. A reception will immediately follow in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers donations to one of Brian's favorite charities, International Rescue Committee, One tail at a Time animal shelter and Care for Real. Funeral Info: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020