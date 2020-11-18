Brian Francis Short, age 54, of Chicago, passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved son of Helen (nee Jordan) and the late Michael Short; cherished brother of Carolyn (William) Wardman, Barbara (Bill) Wohlers, Michael Short, and Robert (Shirley) Short; adored uncle of Lauren (Dave) Chaplinski, Gabe Wohlers, Hannah Wohlers, Ruben Melendez, Marquess (Patricia) Melendez, Ivan (Desiree) Melendez, Alicia (Mark) Wiech, Trisha (Jordan) Bishop, and Denise (Mike) Reynolds; dear great-uncle and friend of many. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Matthias Church, Chicago. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Please visit Brian's tribute page at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com
to share memories and condolences. For information: 773-561-6874.