Bran Harvey, age 48. Beloved husband of Lisa Forde. Adoring father of Nora and Frannie. Devoted son of Bruce Harvey and Ann (Donald) Brown. Dear brother of Staci Graham. Kind son-in-law of Frances and the late Walter Forde, brother-in-law of Ann (Bill) Murray, Roger Forde, Kelly (Marc) Mosciki and the late Thomas Forde. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loyal and dear friend to many. Member of The Balltease Falcons, The Returnables, Teenage Imposters and Junior High. In lieu of flowers memorials to Go Fund Me, The Bran Fan Page, appreciated. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and for the safety of the family and community a private funeral service will be held 773-779-4411



