King, Brian J. Sept 16, 2020. Father of Brian (Kim), Tom (Jen), Katie (Scott) Tumilty, Jim (Susan). Grandfather of 13. Brother of Eileen (the late Edward) Rader, Maeva (Ron) Cook, Colleen (Howard) Houcek, Gerald (Kathy) King, Tom King and the late Jim King. Dear friend of Emily Wang. Outdoor Memorial Mass Sept 26, 2020 1:00PM La Salette Shrine 10330 336th Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Please bring chair. Memorials La Salette Shrine. Online condolence Haaselockwoodfhs.com
. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory Twin Lakes, WI.