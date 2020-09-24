1/
Brian J. King
King, Brian J. Sept 16, 2020. Father of Brian (Kim), Tom (Jen), Katie (Scott) Tumilty, Jim (Susan). Grandfather of 13. Brother of Eileen (the late Edward) Rader, Maeva (Ron) Cook, Colleen (Howard) Houcek, Gerald (Kathy) King, Tom King and the late Jim King. Dear friend of Emily Wang. Outdoor Memorial Mass Sept 26, 2020 1:00PM La Salette Shrine 10330 336th Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Please bring chair. Memorials La Salette Shrine. Online condolence Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory Twin Lakes, WI.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
La Salette Shrine
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
