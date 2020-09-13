Brian J. Shields, 64, of Aurora passed away suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born August 6, 1956 in Elmhurst, IL.
He is survived by his wife Barb (Grabka) Shields of Aurora, IL; his brother-in-law Tom Grabka; his brothers and sisters Bob Shields, Kathy Gartner, Coleen (Gregg) Carlevato, Steve (Julie) Shields, Kevin (Pat) Shields, Maureen (John) Heale, and Chris (Connie) Shields; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret M. (Crilly) and Robert E. Shields and his brother Michael Shields.
A private family memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Deacon Timothy White will officiate. Interment will be private.
A memorial visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.
where you may leave condolences for Brian's family.