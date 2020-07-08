Brian James Casey passed away on July 4 in Evanston Hospital from cardiac arrest. Brian was born on June 30, 1935, in Medford, Massachusetts, to parents Katherine Graham and James Joseph Casey. After attending Wakefield High School, he graduated from Bentley College. He started his accounting career with the Vermont Marble Company in Philadelphia. Brian served in the US Army in 1958, and then joined the accounting firm Ernst & Ernst in the Hartford office, then moved to the Boston office of E&E. He married Constance Kellogg of Birmingham, Michigan later that year, and their two sons, Winston Graham Casey and Douglas Benson Casey, were born in Concord, MA. In 1968, Brian was transferred to the Chicago office where he served as the regional partner of human resources and later as partner-in-charge of the Chicago office's commercial and auditing group of Ernst & Young. He retired in 1993. Brian was a Trustee of the New Trier Township; he belonged to Skokie Country Club, where he enjoyed golf; and he was a member of the Winnetka Congregational Church for 50 years. He is survived by his wife Connie, sons Winston (Vicky), and Douglas (Linda), three grandchildren (Spencer, Lauren, and Owen) and his sister Janet Casey. His family and many friends will miss Brian's quick wit and creative sense of humor. A family service will be held later this summer.





