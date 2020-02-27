Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Phillip the Apostle
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Phillip the Apostle
1962 Old Willow Road
Northfield, IL
Brian John Blair Obituary
Brian John Blair, age 26 of Northfield. Beloved son of Daniel and Anne Blair, nee Seabury. Loving brother of Kevin Blair. Dear grandson of Nancy Seabury (the late John) and Donald (the late Nancy) Blair. Fond nephew of Kathy (Greg) Maher, Margaret (Stephan) McNulty, Jim Blair, Susan Blair (Fernando), Tami Farrell. Kind cousin of Rick, Jessie, Steve, Megan, Jake, and Sebastian.

Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Phillip the Apostle, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan Scout Reservation, Northeast Illinois Council, 850 Forest Edge Dr., Vernon Hills, IL 60061 or Anthony Rizzo Foundation, 6574 N State Road 7, Box 201 Coconut Creek, FL 33073.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
