Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
(812) 883-6155
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Salem, IN
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Salem, IN
Brian Joseph Cannello


1977 - 2019
Brian Joseph Cannello Obituary
Mr. Brian Joseph Cannello, age 42, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 30 at St. Vincent Hospital of Salem.

Mr. Cannello was born July 5, 1977 in Chicago.

Brian is survived by his children: Alexander Cannello of Salem, June Cannello of New Albany and Penelope Canello of Salem, his life partner: Laurie Sorrels and her children: Alex and Tennille Sorrels of Salem, his parents: Joseph and Mary Cannello of Salem, a brother: Adam Cannello of Oceanside, California and a sister: Joy Cannello of Salem.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Salem. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8PM at Weathers Funeral Home in Salem.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 4, 2019
