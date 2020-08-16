Honorable Brian L. Crowe, retired trial attorney and litigator with Shefsky and Froelich Law Firm (Taft) and retired Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, U.S. Marine Corp. inductee and reservist, age 81, passed away August 6th, 2020. Husband of Zylpha (née Basler), father of Kathleen (Dean) Barakat, Brian Alexander (Lisa) and Christine Crowe Delapp (Michael); grandfather of Brian Thomas, Griffin and Matthew Crowe, Omar Barakat, Alexandra and Jude Delapp; brother of Daniel M. Crowe and the late Joyce Simon; uncle of Linda Bucaojit, Lucy Irwin, Sue Simon, Sandy Simon-Wargo and Tom Simon. Son of the late Peter Leo and the late Ann Helen (née Vodak)



Visitation will be from 4-8pm Monday, Aug. 17th at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Rd, Poway, CA. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10am in the outdoor chapel at the Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92057. Entombment will follow in the Old Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery.





