Brian Lee Renwick, age 67, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Barbara; loving father of Elizabeth (John) Broz and Travis Renwick; devoted grandfather of Lee; fond brother of Bruce (Rita) and Craig (Susan) Renwick; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Received Masters of Electrical Engineering from University of Illinois. Former Chief Nuclear Officer at Sargent & Lundy LLC. Visitation Friday, March 15th, 3-8 PM at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Rd. (at corner of York & Oak Brook Rd.). Funeral Service Saturday 8 AM at Christ Church of Oak Brook. Memorials to HonorHealth Research Institute, please visit give.honorhealth.com, and select the HonorHealth Research Institute designation, or mail your donation, check made out to the HonorHealth Foundation, 8125 N Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258. In the memo line please write "In memory of Brian Renwick for Pancreas Early Detection Program". Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019