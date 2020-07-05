Brian M. Collins, 72, of Saint Joseph, MI and formerly of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Mishawaka, IN. He was born November 4, 1947 in Chicago to the late Jack and Rita Collins. On August 1, 2004, he married Patti Ann (Littlefield) Collins, who survives in Saint Joseph, MI.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by his brothers, Anthony (Jane) Collins of Chesterton, IN and Michael Collins of Chicago, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
