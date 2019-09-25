|
Brian M. Cooney, age 42, of Naperville, passed away September 21, 2019. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Raymond D. Cooney. He is survived by his mother Kathleen, sister Kimberly and brother Nicholas (Angela) and his adoring nieces, Stella, Kylie and Mila. Brian will be forever remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and the greatest friends anyone could have.
Funeral, Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019