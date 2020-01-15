|
Visitation for Brian M. Davis, 58, of Palatine will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 431 N. Quentin Road, Palatine. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine.
Brian was the beloved husband of Theresa Davis (nee Ciffone); loving father of Sarah Davis; Son of Evan and Juanita Davis; Brother to Brad (Cheryl) Davis, Don (Julie) Davis, Kristin (Dan) McElmurry; Son in law of Josephine Ciffone; Brother in law of Geraldine (Bobby Reinhardt) Ciffone, John (Katie Adrian) Ciffone, Michael (Joanne) Ciffone, Jerry (Marcia) Ciffone and Tony Ciffone; loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father in law Salvatore Ciffone.
Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, friend to all.
For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020