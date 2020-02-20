Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map

Brian Michael Putz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Michael Putz Obituary
Brian Michael Putz, 51, beloved husband and best friend of Regan, nee Werner; loving and patient father of Hayden and Aubrey; cherished son of Eva (Robert) Hodgins and James (Sheila) Putz. Brian was loved by an amazing family and loyal friends who are like family. He was a devoted Wisconsin Badger fan who was filled with courage and strength every day of his 51 years. Chapel service Friday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brian Putz Memorial Fund at Am Shalom Synagogue, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glenview, IL 60022 (amshalom.com). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now