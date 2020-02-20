|
Brian Michael Putz, 51, beloved husband and best friend of Regan, nee Werner; loving and patient father of Hayden and Aubrey; cherished son of Eva (Robert) Hodgins and James (Sheila) Putz. Brian was loved by an amazing family and loyal friends who are like family. He was a devoted Wisconsin Badger fan who was filled with courage and strength every day of his 51 years. Chapel service Friday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brian Putz Memorial Fund at Am Shalom Synagogue, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glenview, IL 60022 (amshalom.com). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020