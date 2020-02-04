Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Brian Michael Wehmer Obituary
Cherished son of Patricia (nee Kane) and Quint Wehmer. Devoted father of Liam Patrick. Loving brother of Elizabeth (Brandon) Rodekohr, and Heather (Jason) Frieri. Dear uncle of Brynn and Harper Rodekohr, Stella and Josephine Frieri. Kind grandson of Joan Kane. Husband of Brooke (nee Werner). Dear nephew and cousin to many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
