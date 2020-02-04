|
Cherished son of Patricia (nee Kane) and Quint Wehmer. Devoted father of Liam Patrick. Loving brother of Elizabeth (Brandon) Rodekohr, and Heather (Jason) Frieri. Dear uncle of Brynn and Harper Rodekohr, Stella and Josephine Frieri. Kind grandson of Joan Kane. Husband of Brooke (nee Werner). Dear nephew and cousin to many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020