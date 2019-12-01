Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Brian O'Connor
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Old St. Pat's Church
700 W. Adams
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Pat's Church
700 W. Adams
Chicago, IL
Brian O'Connor


1964 - 2019
Brian O'Connor Obituary
Brian O'Connor of Chicago's Old Town and River North areas and Cape Cod, MA, age 54, passed in peace at home after an 18 month battle with prostate cancer. Beloved son of Katherine "Kitty" and the late Jon J. O'Connor; loving brother of Rebecca (Dave Nommensen) O'Connor and Jon J., Jr.; proud uncle of Sarah, Laura and Lisa Nommensen; Kara Nommensen (Jeff) Leaver and Jon J. O'Connor, III; great-uncle of five; fond cousin of the O'Connor and Terrio families; cherished friend of many in Chicago. Graduate of Western Illinios. He built his successful career in the Scrap Metal Industry. Brian was a naturally gifted, amazing guitarist and collector. He was an enthusiast of the arts, architecture, sports and his beloved summers in Cape Cod. A Memorial Visitation celebrating Brian's strong spirit and life will be celebrated at Old St. Pat's Church, 700 W. Adams, Chicago on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
