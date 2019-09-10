|
age 77 of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away on September 8, 2019. Brian received his Master's Degree from Northwestern University to become a Professional Musician. Brian held the position of Principal Trumpet for several decades for the Lyric Opera of Chicago and also was the Principal Trumpet of the Grant Park Symphony Orchestra. He became friends and played music with some of the top musicians in the world. Brian overcame many childhood difficulties, became a very devout Jehovah's Witness and was extremely skilled and successful in his work and life. Brian had his pilot's license and loved to fly, and was always a jokester, goofing around with the grandkids and being a big kid at heart. Brian is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly (Quentin) Elkins, sister: Emma Jo Upton, grandchildren: Stephanie (Zachary Hill) Fry, Jessica (Jacob Burall) Fry, Matthew (Jennifer) Elkins, great-grandchildren: Payton, Grace, and Parker, also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bernis O'Dean and Mildred Louise (White) Perry, and brother-in-law: Jim Upton. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019