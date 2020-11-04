Brian P. Mayer, age 75, of Naperville, IL passed away on October 31, 2020. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from Dun & Bradstreet after 30 years. Brian is survived by his loving wife: Judith Mayer (nee Makar), children; Kory Frazier, Jason (Kathy) Mayer, grandchildren; Deacon Frazier, Emma, Riley, Aidan and Kellyn Mayer, and brother; Daniel Mayer. Visitation Sunday, November 8, 2020, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Creamtory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Internment Wheatland Township cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tabor Hills Health Care or the American Heart Association
