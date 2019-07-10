Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Patrick Jennings


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Patrick Jennings Obituary
Brian Patrick Jennings. Age 54 of Park Ridge. Brian passed away on July 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen (nee McNicholas) of County Mayo, Ireland, and father Laurence Jennings of County Sligo, Ireland. He is survived by his beloved wife, Frances, and wonderful son, Liam, as well as his four siblings-Evelyn, Garrett, Larry and Colleen. Brian possessed a rare sincerity and infectious humor that made everyone lucky enough to know him feel at ease. He will forever be sorely missed. Visitation Friday, July 12, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Download Now