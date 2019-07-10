|
|
Brian Patrick Jennings. Age 54 of Park Ridge. Brian passed away on July 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen (nee McNicholas) of County Mayo, Ireland, and father Laurence Jennings of County Sligo, Ireland. He is survived by his beloved wife, Frances, and wonderful son, Liam, as well as his four siblings-Evelyn, Garrett, Larry and Colleen. Brian possessed a rare sincerity and infectious humor that made everyone lucky enough to know him feel at ease. He will forever be sorely missed. Visitation Friday, July 12, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019