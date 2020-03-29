Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Bridget Curry
Bridget A. Curry


1944 - 2020
Bridget A. Curry Obituary
Bridget A. Curry nee McTeague, Retired CPD, 75, beloved wife of the late Richard J. Curry, Retired CPD, loving mother of John T. CPD (Megan CPD), Caty (Eddie) Hansen, and Michael W. CPD (Kelly OEMC); dearest grandmother of Michael R., Richard, Michael E., Shannon, Bridget, Madelin, Bob, Grace and John; cherished "mom and grandma" of Richard, Haley, and Caty Awbrey; sister to Michael J. (Maureen) McTeague and Patricia McTeague; fond aunt; good neighbor and friend to many. Funeral services private will be with an interment at Maryhill Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Chicago Police Chaplain Ministry. For info 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
