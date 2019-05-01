|
|
Bridget Agnes McWalter, age 69, Native of County Mayo, Ireland, at rest April 27, 2019; Beloved wife of 43 years to Michael; Loving mother of Michelle (Tim) Malone, Sharon (Kevin) Kuehn and Lenora (Nick) Munin; Cherished grandmother of Charlotte, Mikaela, Samantha, Matthew, Danny, Andrew and Emma; Dear sister of Patrick, John, Nancy, William, Gretta, Austin, Martin, the late James, the late Mary Rita and the late Thomas; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Fergus; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 For Funeral info: (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019