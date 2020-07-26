1/
Bridget Ann Arnold
Bridget Ann Arnold, nee LeBlanc, 85, of Palatine. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Arnold. Loving mother of Ann (Ken) Kenik, Jim, Kathleen, Mary, and John Arnold. Adored grandmother of Lara, Ellen, Elizabeth, Ben (Abi), Conner, Megan, and Molly. Dear great-grandmother of Deklan. Devoted sister of Margaret (the late Robert) Anderson, George (Nancy), John (Ellen), the late Earl, the late Robert, the late Basil, and the late James LeBlanc. Loving sister-in-law of Thomas (the late Marilyn) Arnold. Aunt and friend to many. Funeral services will be held private. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My mother was a very strong women who survived long cold Crosby, MN winters and wood ticks. A long battle with ALZ and Breast Cancer. But COVID - 19 was not survivable.

Loyal CUBS and BEARS fan win or lose. She was also a very good golfer, bowler and always was able to out run us when we did something wrong and thought we could simply run away.

There was not a holiday or special occasion she did not have decorations available for display. Christmas, Thanksgiving and the 4th of July were her favorite holidays. She did not miss a Class or Family Reunion and stayed in touch writing letters and sending numerous cards. She cared deeply for others and it showed.

Her main job was Mother and for a very brief period of time an egg inspector in Wisconsin where she met her husband Gordon. She also worked as an Election Judge so she would have money to buy gifts for her Church ladies and bowling buddies. My mother and father belonged to separate political parties and were able to stay married for 60 years.

Please be sure to wear a mask and vote in November I know she would be very pleased if you were to do so.

Peace, Love and Blessings,
Her middle child
Kathleen Arnold
Family
July 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Arnold Family.
Bridget was wonderful neighbor. I enjoyed many tea times at Grandma Leo's with Bridget and Marcia back in the day!
Judy and Ed Boduch
Significant Other
