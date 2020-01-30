|
Bridget Kelly, 28, most recently of Enola, Pennsylvania, passed unexpectedly the morning of January 16.
She was born on March 28, 1991 in Trenton, New Jersey and lived most of her life in LaGrange. She attended Cossitt Elementary School and graduated from Lyons Township High School in 2009.
Bridget is survived by her parents, Dennis Kelly and Patricia Kelly, a son, Xander and four sisters, Rachel Wolf (Brian), Katie Gregory (David), Anne Jarmuz (Craig) and Beth Kelly (Jonathan Byrd). She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret. Bridget leaves behind a large extended family of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
She had a wonderful laugh, loved animals (cats, dogs and horses), the Chicago Cubs and going on family fishing trips. But most of all she loved her son and her family.
A private memorial service was held at the First Congregational Church in Western Springs. Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church Youth Group where she was a member as a teenager (https://www.wscongo.org/give/ – memorial gift – memo – Bridget Kelly) or the Hinsdale Humane Society (www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org).
