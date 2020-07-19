Bridget C. Lyons, nee McDonough, 82, passed away April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 31 years to the late John J. Lyons. Loving mother of John J. Lyons, Margaret Lyons, Kathleen (Peter) Tamsevicius and Mark O. Lyons. Proud grandmother of four grandchildren; Rebecca, Westley, Levi, and Olivia Rose. Fond sister of the late Martin (Lucille) McDonough, Michael (Joan) McDonough, and the late Mark McDonough. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bridget was a graduate of Immaculata H.S., Roosevelt University (class of 1968). She worked as a teacher at St. Isaac Jogues and then Nelson School (D63) and after raising her family returned to teaching in CPS as a substitute teacher.
A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 10:00 AM until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Followed by the graveside interment of cremains at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
