Bridget C. McNamara, nee Rafter, age 83, beloved wife of James; loving mother of James (Mary), Robert (Jeannette), Kevin (Kristen), Eileen (Doug) Tichy, and the late Kathleen Roberts; cherished grandmother of 9; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Alphonsus Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 P.M. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019