Bridget Christina Huane, Age 92, Native of Irishtown, County Mayo, Ireland, Born into Eternal Life on July 6, 2020. Dear sister of the late Mary (the late James) Hynes, the late Nora (Frank) McDermott, the late Philomena (Dermott) McDermott, and Sheila (the late Michael) Holland. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget Huane. Proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving friend to many. Bridget lived a faith filled life and is lovingly remembered by all for her devotion to family and friends. She is remembered for her exceptional seamstress skills and for her heartfelt appreciation for the supportive friendship of all those whose lives she touched. Visitation Saturday, July 11th, 9:00am-11:00am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral 11:00am to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th St. & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com