1/1
Bridget Christina Huane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget Christina Huane, Age 92, Native of Irishtown, County Mayo, Ireland, Born into Eternal Life on July 6, 2020. Dear sister of the late Mary (the late James) Hynes, the late Nora (Frank) McDermott, the late Philomena (Dermott) McDermott, and Sheila (the late Michael) Holland. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget Huane. Proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving friend to many. Bridget lived a faith filled life and is lovingly remembered by all for her devotion to family and friends. She is remembered for her exceptional seamstress skills and for her heartfelt appreciation for the supportive friendship of all those whose lives she touched. Visitation Saturday, July 11th, 9:00am-11:00am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral 11:00am to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th St. & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved