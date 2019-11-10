|
|
(nee Lydon)--Age 81. Beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of John, Patrick, Daniel, and Eileen; cherished grandmother of Carolyn and Kathleen Clifford; dear sister of Mary (Mike) McAuley, Sarah (the late John) Kerrigan, the late Annie (Tom) Naughton, the late John (Elizabeth) Lydon, Kathleen (Frank) Owens, Thomas Lydon, and the late Tess (Joseph) Higgins; fond sister in law and aunt to many. Native of Bunacruick, Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge, proceding to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019