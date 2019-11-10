Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Clifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Clifford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget Clifford Obituary
(nee Lydon)--Age 81. Beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of John, Patrick, Daniel, and Eileen; cherished grandmother of Carolyn and Kathleen Clifford; dear sister of Mary (Mike) McAuley, Sarah (the late John) Kerrigan, the late Annie (Tom) Naughton, the late John (Elizabeth) Lydon, Kathleen (Frank) Owens, Thomas Lydon, and the late Tess (Joseph) Higgins; fond sister in law and aunt to many. Native of Bunacruick, Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge, proceding to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -