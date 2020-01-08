|
|
Bridget M. "Breda" Gallagher (nee O'Connell), age 87. Beloved wife of the late John P. "Jack" Gallagher; loving mother of Sheila (Larry) Schiffler and Sharon (Marcelo) Ariola; proud grandma of Matthew (Julie), Julie and Jane Schiffler, and Andrew (Elisha), Alex, Rea, and Gigi Ariola; cherished sister of James (Diana), the late John (Barbara, late Dori) late Bill (Joyce), & late Mike O'Connell, late Betty (James) DeBickero, and the late Mary (late James) Frey. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 09 from 3 to 9pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Prayers 10:15am Friday, Jan. 10 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs for Mass at 11am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020