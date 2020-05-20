nee Leneghan, age 80, Native of Muingmore, Bunahowen Belmullet Co. Mayo Ireland. Devoted daughter of the late Michael and Mary, nee Shevlin.Beloved wife of the late Martin J. McGuane. Loving Mother of the late Susan (Dan and Rachelle) Kowalczyk, Mary Pat (Brian) Eggers, Deirdre (Bryan) Murray, Sheila (Dan) Horn, Gerard (Kelli) McGuane. Doting grandmother of Clare and Michael Kowalczyk, Shayn (Ashley) and Tyler Eggers, Crystal Gromola, Austin, Conor, Sean, and Grace Murray, Aileen, Emmett, and Erin Horn, Gavin, Garrett, Molli, Tess and Griffin McGuane. Cherished sister of May (Hugh) O'Neill, the late Rosaleen (the late Michael) Walsh, the late PJ (Bridie) Leneghan, Tony (Jean) Leneghan, Michael (Mary Ellen) Leneghan, Anne (Tom) Cullinan; dear sister-in- law of Mary (Pat) Moriarty, the late John (Grace) McGuane, Petie (Noreen) McGuane, Brendan (Vera) McGuane, Sr. Theresa of the Mercy Order. Loving aunt to over 75 nieces and nephews; fond cousin to many; cherished and loyal friend. Member of the Irish American Heritage Center and Shamrock American Club. Breege had a strong faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother. She had a special kindness about her and was adored by all who knew her. She will forever be missed. Visitation Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and a procession to Maryhill at 11:30a.m. A memorial celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Irish American Heritage Center appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store