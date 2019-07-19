Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Bridget Ori
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Ori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Ori


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget Ori Obituary
Bridget Ori, nee Cardi, of Westchester, former longtime resident of Schiller Park, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Peter Pietro Ori; loving mother of Nancy Ori DeSalvo, Ginny Ori and Joseph Ori; proud Nanna of Nicolette (Brian) Welte, Pietro, Santino, Brigidelle and Valentino; preceded in death by siblings Lucille (late Charlie) Serpe, Pat (Marie) Cardi, Chris Cardi and Marie Cardi; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorials to National Hemophelia Foundation appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now