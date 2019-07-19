|
Bridget Ori, nee Cardi, of Westchester, former longtime resident of Schiller Park, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Peter Pietro Ori; loving mother of Nancy Ori DeSalvo, Ginny Ori and Joseph Ori; proud Nanna of Nicolette (Brian) Welte, Pietro, Santino, Brigidelle and Valentino; preceded in death by siblings Lucille (late Charlie) Serpe, Pat (Marie) Cardi, Chris Cardi and Marie Cardi; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorials to National Hemophelia Foundation appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019