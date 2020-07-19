1/1
Bridget Rose Galassini
Bridget Rose Galassini passed away July 5, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA. Though she was only 26 years old, Bridget left this world doing what she loved, on one of the many adventures that she so enthusiastically embraced in her short life. While Bridget always returned to her childhood home in Northbrook, IL, her passion for travel was evident in the dozens of amazing places that she explored, hiked, studied, and taught. She was an avid reader and writer, journaling her adventures and contributing to many publications. Many of her happiest days were spent watching her beloved Cubbies with her family and friends at Wrigley Field. Bridget had a way of making everyone around her feel like they were the most important person in the world with her undivided attention and easy smile. We are all better for having her in our lives. Bridget was born on October 4, 1993 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Loyola Academy (2012), University of Notre Dame (2016), and taught in Madrid, Spain as a 2016-2017 Fulbright Scholar. She worked for Deloitte Consulting in Washington DC and Chicago, IL. She lived in Chile, Ireland, Spain, and Washington DC. In every city she was able to find the absolute best brunches that she so enjoyed with her many friends. Bridget was the beloved daughter of Ann (McAuley) and Tim; loving sister to Michael Joseph, doting granddaughter to Michael (the late Mary) McAuley, and Bob and Caryl Galassini, dear niece and cousin to many. Visitation Sunday, July 19, 2020 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave. Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral Mass private due to Covid-19. Please visit www.donnellanfuneral.com for detail regarding livestreaming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loyola Academy Scholarship Fund, 1100 Laramie Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091 www.goramblers.org/giving or the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Lurie Pl. Chicago, IL 60632. www.chicagofoodbank.org. Info: (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Norbert Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 18, 2020
condolences to all...Bridget was a shooting star whose life was bright but far too short...remember the good times and smile when you think of her...she will live in the hearts of those who loved her!
Jim DiMaria
Friend
