Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 W. 151st Street
Orland Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Bridget Sears Obituary
(nee Hartney), age 81. Native of Ballybunion Co. Kerry Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Jack Sears. Devoted mother of Mary (Mike) Marks, Michael (Elizabeth), John (Joyce), and Cathy (Joe) Bilek. Proud grandmother of Michael (Mandy), Jack, Shannon (Aaron), Julia (Justin), Katie, Jack, Sean, Jon, Evan, Bridget, and Kevin. Adored great-grandmother of Dylan, Harrison, and Siena. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Hartney. Cherished sister of Eileen and the late Paddy, Michael, and Maureen. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dearest companion of Peter O'Grady. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. George Catholic Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
