Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Old St. Mary's Church

Bridget Shanahan

Bridget Shanahan Obituary
(nee Joyce) Beloved wife of the late Sean; loving mother of Betty (Bob Nuber), Kathleen, and John (Cathleen) Shanahan; fond grandmother of Bridget (fiance Kevin) Herrick, and Meghan Shanahan; dear sister of the late Sr. Brendan, Jackie, Mattie, Michael, Nodie, and Vincent; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donations to 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. 60607 appreciate. Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services Friday 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st. St. (Chicago) to Old St. Mary's Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
