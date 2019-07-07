Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Catholic Church
Westchester, IL
Bridget Walsh Obituary
Bridget " Bridie" Walsh, nee O'Brien, native of Co. Waterford, Ireland, longtime resident of Westchester; beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Mary Bridget (Thomas) Collins, John (Gina), Kevin, M.D., Thomas (Mary Beth), & Patrick ( Amy) Walsh; proud grandmother of Margaret ( Andrew) Horvath, Bridget ( Patrick) O'Neil, Kathleen Collins, Christie, Melissa, Amanda (fiancé Adrian Briones), Sheila, Noreen, Jack, Maura, Cara, Kyle, Megan, & Katie Walsh; cherished great grandmother of Claire, Charlotte, & Austin; fond sister of James (Ann) and John (Sheila) O'Brien & the late Noreen (James) Convery, Michael (Joan), & David (Peg) O'Brien, Mary (Martin) Mulvihill & Peggy (Al) Schmidt and sister-in-law of Helen ( Hugh) Caulfield and kind aunt & friend to many. Visitation Sunday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Divine Infant Catholic Church, Westchester. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
