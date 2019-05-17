|
Sr. Bridie Kelly OSM age 88 of Wheeling. Beloved sister of Kathleen (late Jack) Shanley, Mary (Bill) Duggan, Nora (late John) Doherty, Margaret (John) Callaghan and the late Frank (Mary) Kelly and Tom (Eileen) Kelly. Fond aunt and cousin of many. Survived by the Servants of Mary. She retired from St. Domitilla Catholic School, Hillside, IL after many faithful years of service.Visitation Saturday 9:00 am followed by an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass at the Addolorata Villa Chapel, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Addolorata Villa will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019