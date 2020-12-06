1/1
Bridie Long
Bridie Long (Sullivan nee Coughlin) age 91, native of Ballyfaudeen, Co. Clare, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael Sullivan and the late Kevin Long. Loving mother of Patrick Sullivan. Adored daughter of the late John and Nora Coughlin. Dear sister of Ellen McLaughlin, the late Mary McInerney, and the late Michael, John, and Denis Coughlin. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews, cherished Godmother to many, and loved by all. Visitation Sunday 3 – 7 p.m. Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL. Facemasks and social distancing are required and capacity restrictions will be observed. Bridie's funeral service will be live streamed at https://asimplestreaming.com/long Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A beautiful memorial celebration of Bridie's life will be held at a later date. Visit www.sheehyfh.com where you can share a favorite memory for the family on Bridie's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
December 5, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Bridie’s passing Sully, thinking of you all at this difficult time.
Sinead Foley
Family
December 5, 2020
Deepest sympathies to you Patrick and all the family at this sad time. Thinking of you, will be watching on Monday.
Kathleen and Martin
Family
