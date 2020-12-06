Bridie Long (Sullivan nee Coughlin) age 91, native of Ballyfaudeen, Co. Clare, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael Sullivan and the late Kevin Long. Loving mother of Patrick Sullivan. Adored daughter of the late John and Nora Coughlin. Dear sister of Ellen McLaughlin, the late Mary McInerney, and the late Michael, John, and Denis Coughlin. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews, cherished Godmother to many, and loved by all. Visitation Sunday 3 – 7 p.m. Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL. Facemasks and social distancing are required and capacity restrictions will be observed. Bridie's funeral service will be live streamed at https://asimplestreaming.com/long
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A beautiful memorial celebration of Bridie's life will be held at a later date. Visit www.sheehyfh.com
