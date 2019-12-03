|
Age 83, of Gurnee, Illinois. She entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Jean Rene Elie Sr. Brienne is survived by her daughters, Jessie Elie; and Marie (Tim) Brooks; her son, Jean Rene (Tannette) Elie; and five grandsons: Stephan Young, Jason Young, Jonathan Sagers, Kendall Elie, Mitchell Elie; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Sagers; a great-grandson, Zamir Sagers; and a host of cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL. A repast will take place at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019