1/1
Briggs Austin Doherty Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Briggs's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
77 of Rumford Rhode Island, and Chicago, IL a legacy of the clothing business for nearly 60 years, passed away Monday July 13th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Paula (Dunn) Doherty; they were married for 56 years. Loving father of Courtney Wright and her husband Lawrence of Winnetka, IL and Whitney Doherty and her partner Michael J Meyers of NYC and Ghent, NY; and the devoted grandfather of Briggs and Robert Wright; and the brother of the late Dan D Doherty of the esteemed House of Doherty in Worcester, MA. He also leaves behind many beloved extended family members and friends of Bill W and his steadfast canine companion, Gracie. He had been a resident of the Gold Coast of Chicago for the past 14 years. A small family only private burial was held at Swan Point Cemetery on July 18th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and AA GSO. To leave a message of condolence or read the full obit, go to https://www.andersonwinfield.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved