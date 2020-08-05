77 of Rumford Rhode Island, and Chicago, IL a legacy of the clothing business for nearly 60 years, passed away Monday July 13th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Paula (Dunn) Doherty; they were married for 56 years. Loving father of Courtney Wright and her husband Lawrence of Winnetka, IL and Whitney Doherty and her partner Michael J Meyers of NYC and Ghent, NY; and the devoted grandfather of Briggs and Robert Wright; and the brother of the late Dan D Doherty of the esteemed House of Doherty in Worcester, MA. He also leaves behind many beloved extended family members and friends of Bill W and his steadfast canine companion, Gracie. He had been a resident of the Gold Coast of Chicago for the past 14 years. A small family only private burial was held at Swan Point Cemetery on July 18th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and AA GSO. To leave a message of condolence or read the full obit, go to https://www.andersonwinfield.net