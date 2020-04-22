Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Brigid Godley
Brigid Godley


1932 - 2020
Brigid Godley Obituary
Brigid (Breid) Godley (nee McNulty), October 7, 1932-April 19, 2020

Native of Creeslough, Donegal, Ireland, Breid left Ireland at a young age for London, later followed by Toronto, NYC, Philadelphia, and finally Chicago, where she met her late spouse Richard. In Chicago, she bloomed into the loving mother of Richard (Mary), Mary (Jim) Sugrue, Bernadette (Mark) Keenan, and John. Grandmother of Michael and Kate, Annie and Jimmy, Brigid, Mary, and Jack, and Seamus.

After a long battle with dementia, Breid-- the last of the great 14, has been called home to her husband, her parents and her 13 siblings: Padraig, Nora, Kit, Eamon, Maire, John, Seamus, Peter, Peggy, Denis, Manus, Nellie, and Vincent. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews (75).

We were blessed to have Mom as our first and life-long best friend. She was always so positive and pious with a magnetic, easy-going disposition. She saw the best in everyone and everything, a lovely, gentle, and kind soul. Two songs she loved were Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" and Margo's "Destination Donegal." Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dÍlis. May she rest in peace.

With the pandemic, a private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to local food depositories or The Alzheimers' Foundation of America. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
