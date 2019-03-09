|
Brigitte M. Balice, 38, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of Angelo Tosado. Cherished daughter of Gina (John) Carley and Michael (Mary) Balice. Dear daughter in law of Lourdes Vassallo. Loving sister of Scott Lorenzen and Angela Balice. Proud aunt of Aliyah. Dear granddaughter of the late Marie and Joseph Calcagno. Fond niece of the late Patricia Clark and the late Carmen Holohan. Devoted cousin and best friend to the late Joey Miller. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019