Brigitte Treumann
Brigitte "Mimi" Warning Treumann died on October 24, 2020 at the age of 82. Her mantra was 'to love and be loved' and it held true in her devotion to her children, Julie and John-David (Julie), her grandchildren, Hazel and Hope, her brothers, Wolfi, Albrecht and Wilhelm and her cousins, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, in her consummate dedication to her scholarly life, especially at the University of Chicago's Oriental Institute, where she earned a Ph.D. "late" in life (her greatest accomplishment after raising a family), to her professional career in non-profit development, at the University of Chicago and George Washington University, and then as a private consultant to an eclectic clientele of cultural and educational institutions, in her utter adoration of all things Mel Brooks and Wolfgang A. Mozart, and in the many, many friends she made, of all ages and backgrounds, across the world, at parties, on archaeological digs, on city-wide meanderings with her trusty bicycle.

Brigitte was born in Berlin in 1938, just down the street from the one-time home of Billy Wilder, her favorite director. She grew up in post-war Europe, but a fated rendezvous in Tel Aviv led her to Chicago as a newlywed and she quickly adopted the United States as her home. With flawless English and the hint of an alluring 'continental' accent, she became an American citizen, a mother, a scholar, a professional and a writer, while travelling extensively and maintaining professional and personal ties to people and places around the world, always with a curiosity and openness to new experiences, new ideas and new horizons. She will be missed in all her many aspects, an example to her family and her friends of a beautiful life, well lived.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
