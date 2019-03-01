Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Suddenly. Beloved husband of Kristan (nee Jakubco); loving father of Ella J. and Brock J. Richards; devoted son of Betty and the late Thomas Richards; dear brother of Thomas (Doris), Terri (Jeffrey) Pescatore-Allsop, and Jane (Donny) Avrit; fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Prayers at 10:45 a.m. to St. Gregory the Great Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment private at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Live Like Roo Foundation are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019
