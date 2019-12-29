|
Bronco Steve Ormuz, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Services: Visitation and Rosary, January 1, 2020, 6-8pm, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX. Funeral Mass, January 2, 2020, 11am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 West Pleasant Ridge Rd, Arlington, TX - Burial following at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions:
Bronco was born on March 23, 1945 in Zagreb, Croatia to Zlatko Ormuz and Marija Persi Ormuz. He emigrated to the United States at the age of 14 and became a US Citizen at the age of 20. He graduated from St. Francis De Sales High School in Chicago. Bronco married Marilyn Sue Lane on June 8, 1968 in Chicago, IL. He served in the US Army as a helicopter Crew Chief. He was a small business owner in South Chicago Heights in the 1970's and 80's.
Bronco was preceded in death by his parents and two infant sisters, Bozica and Zlatica Ormuz.
Survivors: Wife, Marilyn Sue Lane; sons, Bronco T. Ormuz (Tammy) and Nikolas M. Ormuz; grandson, Brandon Ormuz; brother, Vladimir (Val) Ormuz; sister, Gloria Slavica Ormuz; God-daughter, Amena Ljubas; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, some of which are in Croatia and Canada
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019