Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Brone Maleckas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brone Maleckas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brone Maleckas Obituary
Brone Maleckas nee Stonkus; beloved wife of the late Vacys. Loving mother of Grazina (Raymond) Swiatek and Regina (G. Joseph) Zemaitis. Dear grandmother of Paul (Kayla) Zemaitis, Adam Swiatek, Lauren (Daniel) Flores and Peter (Elyse) Swiatek. Fond sister of the late Monika Butkeviciene – Venckus, Antanas Stonkus, Aurelija Sakiniene, Zenonas Stonkus, Jonas Stonkus and Anicetas Stonkus. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Blessed J. Matulaitis Lithuanian Catholic Mission 14915 E 127th St, Lemont. Mass 10:00 AM. Int. St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now