Brone Maleckas nee Stonkus; beloved wife of the late Vacys. Loving mother of Grazina (Raymond) Swiatek and Regina (G. Joseph) Zemaitis. Dear grandmother of Paul (Kayla) Zemaitis, Adam Swiatek, Lauren (Daniel) Flores and Peter (Elyse) Swiatek. Fond sister of the late Monika Butkeviciene – Venckus, Antanas Stonkus, Aurelija Sakiniene, Zenonas Stonkus, Jonas Stonkus and Anicetas Stonkus. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien to Blessed J. Matulaitis Lithuanian Catholic Mission 14915 E 127th St, Lemont. Mass 10:00 AM. Int. St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019