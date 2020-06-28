Bruce A. Boudreaux
1941 - 2020
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Bruce Boudreaux, born February 11, 1941, delivered into the Lord's hands on June 24, 2020. Survived by wife Patricia (nee Holder), children Sarah (Wynn) Henricksen, Matthew, Johannah (Anthony) Sapienza, and grandchildren Ayden, Eleanor, Brady, William, Thomas, Sarah, and Nicholas. We look forward to celebrating Bruce's beautiful life with all of you at a future date when it's safe for us to gather and toast his legacy. In the meantime, we hope you'll honor him by helping someone in need. For info. Nelson Funeral Home 847-823-5122 or

www.nelsonfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Bruce was an incredible human being. Made me feel welcome in Glencoe from day one. He was my coworker but much more my friend. He worked hard, always had a smile and was kind to all. Miss you, Bruce. Thank you for all the laughs and smiles and help you always gave me. Thank you for the memories. Wish I could give you one last hug. God rest your soul.
Mary S.
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Dad, I miss you so very much! I can't stop crying... and then i know you would say "Sarah! What's wrong with you?" in your own tone of voice. A voice that I only wish to hear again. You made my life so very special. You are the best dad a daughter could ever ask for. I am so proud to say you are my dad and I know how much you love us. Dad, you make us all smile and laugh. Especially your "Bruceisams". You have always kept us humble and kind. You truly had no agenda or a mean bone in your body. I truly aspire to follow in your footsteps and just exude kindness. I will make you proud! I Love You Dad!
Sarah
Sarah Henricksen
Daughter
June 26, 2020
Bruce was a diamond in the rough. Always willing to help a friend, stranger, or animal in need. Always working hard. Always honest. Always ethical. He will always be remembered as one of the best men I ever worked with.
Michael Volling
Coworker
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Wells-Volstorf
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
Bruce was such a wonderful man.
Norman and I send our deepest condolences.
Ivy Goldman
Friend
June 26, 2020
My condolences to your family.
Keyatta Wilson
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
I am very, very saddened to learn of Bruce's passing. As former Glencoe Village Manager I found Bruce to be emblematic not only of the true meaning of a Public Safety Department but also of the entire concept and purpose of public service as a whole. Bruce always was there to help in any way he could, no matter what the challenge was, and he never, ever had himself as the first or top priority.
Having just lost my wife Marie last month, I am all too well aware of the loss that Bruce's family is feeling right now. And I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the family members. Bruce was a good man- the kindest, most caring and helpful possible- a man who the family can be very proud of. I am grateful for having had the honor and pleasure of working with Bruce, and I extend to his family my thanks for sharing him with the Village of Glencoe for so many years.
Dave Cole
Coworker
June 26, 2020
I miss him already. But I know he is at peace and with the Lord. He would touch my shoulder now and tell me to go on without him. I will never forget his friendship.
Richard Bookie
Coworker
