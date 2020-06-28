I am very, very saddened to learn of Bruce's passing. As former Glencoe Village Manager I found Bruce to be emblematic not only of the true meaning of a Public Safety Department but also of the entire concept and purpose of public service as a whole. Bruce always was there to help in any way he could, no matter what the challenge was, and he never, ever had himself as the first or top priority.

Having just lost my wife Marie last month, I am all too well aware of the loss that Bruce's family is feeling right now. And I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the family members. Bruce was a good man- the kindest, most caring and helpful possible- a man who the family can be very proud of. I am grateful for having had the honor and pleasure of working with Bruce, and I extend to his family my thanks for sharing him with the Village of Glencoe for so many years.

Dave Cole

Coworker