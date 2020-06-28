With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Bruce Boudreaux, born February 11, 1941, delivered into the Lord's hands on June 24, 2020. Survived by wife Patricia (nee Holder), children Sarah (Wynn) Henricksen, Matthew, Johannah (Anthony) Sapienza, and grandchildren Ayden, Eleanor, Brady, William, Thomas, Sarah, and Nicholas. We look forward to celebrating Bruce's beautiful life with all of you at a future date when it's safe for us to gather and toast his legacy. In the meantime, we hope you'll honor him by helping someone in need. For info. Nelson Funeral Home 847-823-5122 or
www.nelsonfunerals.com
www.nelsonfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.