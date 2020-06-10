Bruce A. Cecchini
1943 - 2020
Bruce A. Cecchini, age 76; Beloved husband of Judy, nee Spracklen; Loving father of John (Tammy); Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Jacob, John Jr. and Justin. Private family interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. A memorial service for Bruce will be planned in the near future. If you would like to be apart of the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery please be at the funeral home parking lot at 12:30 p.m. If you would like to go directly to the cemetery to be apart of the service please be at the main entrance gates of Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Info 773 286-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 8, 2020
Bruce was a generous man. He loved taking people to dinner. He used to invite my family to the Alpine country Club on St Joseph's Day to stuff our faces at the Sweet table. What a treat! Bruce and I loved to rib each other about our favorite baseball team. Mine being the Cubs and his being the White Sox. He loved his family and wanted the best for them. May he rest in the peace of God's heavenly kingdom. Sending our Sympathy to Judy, John,Tammy, all the grand children, and the entire family.
Denise Kriese
Family
June 8, 2020
Bruce was a very loving,and caring person, he never let his handicap
slow him down. He was like an encyclopedia he knew a lot about everything. his mind was like a computer. I will miss his phone calls with updates. May God be with Judy & John and family at this time.
Bruce I will miss you Rest in Peace. Love Gabe Caporale
Gabe Caporale
Friend
June 8, 2020
Gabe Caporale
Friend
June 7, 2020
Bruce was a good man who went through a lot in his life including his brother and sister. He is with them now and at peace. He was a good husband, father and grandfather. I will miss him.
Barbara Goddyn
Sister
June 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful family man. You provided a loving home for my sister, Judy and Nephew, John. We will love and miss you always. So sorry we couldnt be there for you.
Cathy and Dave Krebes
Sister
