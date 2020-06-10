Bruce A. Cecchini, age 76; Beloved husband of Judy, nee Spracklen; Loving father of John (Tammy); Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Jacob, John Jr. and Justin. Private family interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. A memorial service for Bruce will be planned in the near future. If you would like to be apart of the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery please be at the funeral home parking lot at 12:30 p.m. If you would like to go directly to the cemetery to be apart of the service please be at the main entrance gates of Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Info 773 286-2500