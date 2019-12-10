|
|
Bruce Benjamin Freud, 65, of Beverly Hills, CA. Beloved husband of Marta Freud, née Rosen; loving father of Michael, Jacob, and Zachary Freud; devoted son of Mildred Freud Mendelson and the late William Freud; cherished brother of Steven (Linda) Freud, Elissa (Steve Willis) Freud, and Douglas (Margaret Schott) Freud; treasured son-in-law of the late Eunice and the late William Rosen; special brother-in-law of Marc (Hadassah) Rosen, James (Sarah) Rosen, and Gary (Jose Melo) Rosen; fond uncle of Rebecca and Sarah Willis, Jordan and Em Freud, Aryeh Freud, Noa, Daniel, Benjamin, Gabriel, Samuel, and Lucila Rosen; friend to so many.
Bruce was a builder. From Chicago to Broadway to Hollywood, Bruce saw the world for what it was and he saw people for what they could become. He was blessed with an almost magical ability to connect with people and uncanny intuition into their reality. He had a special gift for listening. Many lives were changed by Bruce's faith in their abilities and encouragement of their dreams.
Bruce's energy and spirit were inexhaustible. He was a serial entrepreneur, a natural leader, and a born story-teller. He had a tale for almost every situation, almost all of which were true. He was authentic -- he lived his values. He proved you could be a successful businessman while displaying positivity, kindness, and integrity.
After receiving an MBA from Northwestern University in 1977, Bruce flourished in the garment industry in Chicago and launched his own women's wear line. He jumped to entertainment in 2000, launching LiquidGeneration and growing it to become the leading US online animation site of its time.
Building companies was his craft, but family was his passion. He spent hours and hours with his kids and their friends, playing cards after midnight, giving them advice, and sharing stories. He treated everyone, no matter their age, as an equal. He loved craps, cruises, cigars, Lou Malnati's pizza, Walker Brothers German pancakes, sushi, and the Chicago Bears, not necessarily in that order.
In business, with friends, in marriage, in life, he committed fully and never gave up. He worked, dreamed, loved, and laughed until his very last moment. He gave his last measure to us until he could give no more. He will be loved and missed forever.
Service Wednesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Donations may be made to stocan.org or the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019